Duke & Dame shares cocktail recipe for Valentine's Day using salted caramel whiskey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With Valentine's Day just a few days away, West Michiganders may be searching for a festive cocktail option to share with their friends, family or significant other.

Duke & Dame joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to share one of their recipes using its Salted Caramel Whiskey.

The company started as an idea between friends at a bar in south Florida. The two, including Co-Founder Amani Macaulay, said they wanted to redefine the whiskey drinking experience with the liquor's popularity growing. That's why they created Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey.

The company describes the whiskey's taste as "a robust salted caramel flavor" with "just the right amount of sweetness". It can be consumed neat or as a mixed drink ingredient, making it the perfect starter for their "Make Me Blush" cocktail.

"Make Me Blush" Recipe



2 oz. Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1/2 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1/2 oz. red wine

1/2 oz. agave

1/2 oz. grapefruit soda

Using a cocktail shaker, combine the whiskey, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, red wine and agave with ice and shake it up. Then strain the cocktail into a coupe or martini glass. You can top it off with a splash of grapefruit soda and garnish with dried lemon or edible flowers for some extra romantic pizzazz.

Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Flavored Whiskey is distilled and bottled in South Florida, but it's available in select liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Michigan as well as Florida and New York.

To check out more cocktail recipes or to find a location that carries Duke & Dame Salted Caramel Whiskey, click here.