Dryer lint accumulation causes fire in Cutlerville

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Cutlerville Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment located at an apartment complex on Lodgepole near the southeast of S Division and Gaines Street.

When crews arrived they found fire on the floor of the structure. Further investigation revealed that work being done in the structure ignited an accumulation of dryer lint deposited near a floor joist from an improperly vented pipe.

Authorities extinguished the flames with minor damage to the structure and with no injuries reported to occupants or responders.

