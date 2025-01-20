Driver seriously hurt when pickup runs into semi's trailer

WALKER, Mich. — A motorist suffered serious injuries when he struck a semi-truck backing into a driveway.

At 10:43 p.m. Sunday, the Walker Police Department responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue SW. The investigation revealed that a semi driven by a Minnesota resident was backing into a private drive when a 73-year-old Newaygo man driving a pickup truck northbound on Wilson hit the semi's trailer.

The pickup driver sustained serious injuries and was pinned inside his vehicle before being extricated by the Walker Fire Department and transported to the hospital.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Walker Police said alcohol and speed did not appear to be factors in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by the Walker Police Department. Anybody with any information should contact Walker Police by calling (616) 791-6788 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

