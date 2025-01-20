Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Driver seriously hurt when pickup runs into semi's trailer

Walker police 01202025
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Walker police 01202025
Posted
and last updated

WALKER, Mich. — A motorist suffered serious injuries when he struck a semi-truck backing into a driveway.

At 10:43 p.m. Sunday, the Walker Police Department responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Wilson Avenue SW. The investigation revealed that a semi driven by a Minnesota resident was backing into a private drive when a 73-year-old Newaygo man driving a pickup truck northbound on Wilson hit the semi's trailer.

The pickup driver sustained serious injuries and was pinned inside his vehicle before being extricated by the Walker Fire Department and transported to the hospital.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Walker Police said alcohol and speed did not appear to be factors in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation by the Walker Police Department. Anybody with any information should contact Walker Police by calling (616) 791-6788 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward