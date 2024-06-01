Watch Now
Driver killed when semi crashes on U.S. 131

Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 10:05:47-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A semi driver died in a crash on U.S. 131 just before midnight.

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids post responded to a report of an accident on U.S. 131 south of 10 Mile Road near Rockford. The investigation showed that a 51-year-old Mesick area man was driving a semi tractor-trailer southbound on 131 south of 10 Mile when the truck left the roadway and entered the median into a heavily wooded area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Grand Rapids post.

