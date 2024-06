KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is in custody after leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Kentwood Wednesday evening.

First responders were dispatched to 44th St near Walnut Hills Dr around 10:40 p.m. – callers saying a pedestrian was hit.

The victim, a 26 -year-old man from Kentwood, died at the scene.

We’re told the driver came back during the investigation and was arrested.

Contributing factors in the crash are still under investigation.