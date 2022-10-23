Dozens of bands gather in West Michigan for 36th Annual Marching Band Invitational

JENISON, Mich. — Marching bands from around the state of Michigan gathered in West Michigan Saturday to show off all their hard work.

Jenison High School hosted its 36th annual Jenison Marching Band Invitational, which kicked off at 8:30 a.m.

“This is the largest competition in the state that is hosted by a high school,” Seth Justice, the assistant director of bands for Jenison High School, explained to FOX 17 Saturday.

Justice said the school, along with parent volunteers, prepared for this event for months.

“Since it’s such a large-scale event, we begin planning for this back in the spring and we have a committee that meets monthly and just, we just keep up with each other and keep track of what needs to be done and we enlist the help of a great number of parent volunteers this day, so it’s definitely one of those events where it takes a village for it to be successful,” Justice added.

The Jenison Marching Band Invitational welcomed 44 bands Saturday to give family, friends and community members a show they’ll never forget.

“I think for the community, it’s an awesome opportunity for the students to just showcase all of the hard work they’ve put in on their shows,” Justice said. “They’ve been pouring in days, weeks and months into these programs, so it’s really cool for them to all come together at one competition and just show the community at large, like, what they’ve been working on.”

To see the results of the Jenison Marching Band Invitational, click here.

