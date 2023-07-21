Downtown GR to host watch party for USA's first game in FIFA Women's World Cup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will face Vietnam in their opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday night.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

USWNT is looking to win their third straight tournament and defend their title as World Cup Champions.

To celebrate, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is hosting a free watch party on the big screen at Las Canchas.

It will be held at Las Canchas de Futbol Communitarias (The Community Futsal Courts).

The party starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and is open to all ages.



Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is partnering with The Soccer Rebellion and LiveSpace to provide this free watch party for the Grand Rapids community. In addition to the 13-foot by 23-foot giant LED screen to view the match, the event will feature live music from a DJ, food available for purchase from Los Pinches Tacos, teqball (soccer meets ping pong), pick-up games and a limited amount of free t-shirts.

Las Canchas is located in the downtown refreshment zone. Attendees are able to purchase an adult beverage from nearby participating businesses and bring it to the event.

Although the group stage opener will be the first meeting ever between the USA and Vietnam, it will mark the fifth consecutive World Cup in which the USWNT has faced an opponent from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in its opening game of the tournament.