Double lane closures this weekend on US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sluggish traffic can be expected on US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids over the weekend.
The construction zone stretches from I-96 to the north to Martin Luther King Jr Street on the south.
Five ramp closures are included in the weekend project, all at different times.
Here’s the plan from the Michigan Department of Transportation:
- Lane closure on US-131 southbound from I-96 to I-196 from Friday 7 p.m. until Sunday 7 a.m. (August 18 – 20)
- Lane closure on US-131 northbound from Martin Luther King Jr Street to Ann Street from Friday 7 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. (August 18-21)
- Ramp closed from US-131 southbound to I-196 westbound until 7 p.m. Saturday night. (August 19)
- On-ramps to US-131 northbound closed at Wealthy and Pearl streets all weekend. (Aug. 18-21)
- On-ramp to US -131 southbound closed from Leonard Street from Friday 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday. (Aug. 18-19)
- Ramp closed from I-196 eastbound to US-131 northbound Saturday 7 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. (Aug. 19-21)
- Ramp closed from I-196 westbound to US-131 northbound Friday 7 p.m. to Saturday 7 p.m. (Aug. 18-19)