Domestic violence: local resources, help for victims

Two homicides stemming from domestic violence happened just days apart in West Michigan.

These tragic incidents seem to be part of a growing problem in the area.

On Friday, a woman and her three children were shot and killed in Mecosta County.

Police believe the gunman was her husband and father of her children.

Early Tuesday, two adults and two kids were found dead in Wyoming; the sixth domestic violence related homicide in the area.

A national statistic on domestic violence reports one in four women have experienced abuse, which means almost everyone knows someone who is or has been a victim.

Now, organizations throughout Kent County are working together to address that staggering statistic.

“Domestic violence is the single greatest contributing factor to women that are killed as a result of homicide,” said Tara Aday, Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team co-chair.

“I don’t think it took the events in this last, you know, is a reason for us to say that we have a domestic violence problem here in our county, but I think the just astonishing number of domestic violence homicides that have been happened has really just caught our attention,” Aday added.

The Domestic Violence Community Response Team (DVCRT) has been working closely with law enforcement and Child Protective Services to help stop the violence and hold abusers accountable.

“Figure out how do we convene a team that can be responsive in real time can be effective enough to say, ‘Okay, here, the writing’s on the wall, right? This is such a dangerous case. What do we do to respond and intervene, hold abusers accountable, get survivors and victims connected to safety,’” said Aday.

It’s a goal Safe Haven Ministries also focuses on.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent domestic violence homicide today and the ones that have been over the last few months. You know, it’s a really difficult reality for our community to recognize that people are dying from this problem and, not only adults, but children,” said Rachel Ver Wys, Safe Haven Ministries executive director.

The organization supports survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

It also works with the community to prevent violence.

Ver Wys says there are important red flags to look out for in relationships: “Things around isolation, someone being really manipulative and, in a relationship, controlling a person and you know, what they do or their finances. You know, we think of things of blaming in a relationship, constant blame. An unhealthy, abusive relationship can look like threats, right, threatening to harm the person or other people who are important to them.”

If you do spot the signs, help is available.

“When you reach out to Safe Haven and talk to us, we’re here to support you and advocate for your plan. And that might not mean that you’re ready to leave the relationship, but you want to talk and just process and feel supported and heard and hear about different resources that you might have access to,” said Ver Wys.

The organization is a safe place, confidential and free.

In 2021, it received more than 2,000 crisis calls.

“As a community, we are mourning and grieving the loss of life and I hope that also moves us to a collective place to say we can have a different story in our community and that takes action from all of us,” said Ver Wys.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, Safe Haven Ministries has a 24/7 hotline and chat feature on their website. You can also call them at (616) 452-6664.

