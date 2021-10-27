Watch
Dog walker seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Grattan Township

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Kent County Sheriff's Office 02282021
Posted at 9:32 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 21:32:01-04

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Grattan Township Tuesday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was walking his dog near Parnell Avenue and 5 Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross an unlit section of 5 Mile Road.

We’re told he was taken to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment.

Deputies say the driver was not cited, adding speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the incident.

