Dog walker seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Grattan Township

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Grattan Township Tuesday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was walking his dog near Parnell Avenue and 5 Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross an unlit section of 5 Mile Road.

We’re told he was taken to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment.

Deputies say the driver was not cited, adding speed and alcohol are not suspected factors in the incident.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube