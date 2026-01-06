Dog reunited with owner 18 months after he disappeared from northern Michigan home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A dog that went missing a year and a half ago from a northern Michigan home was recently reunited with his owner at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

The white dog disappeared in summer 2024 without a trace, according to a social media post by the shelter. His owner Julie never gave up hope of finding her four-legged friend.

Kent County Animal Shelter Julie stands with her dog at the Kent County Animal Shelter nearly 18 months after he went missing from her northern Michigan home.

More than a year later, the animal shelter took in a stray dog. Through its standard intake process, the shelter scanned the animal for a microchip. The information on it included the owner's name and number.

The phone call to Julie came as a shock, per the shelter's post.

When she came to see if it was truly her dog, there was no doubt.

Despite months apart, the two happily embraced.

The reunion was an example of why microchipping your pet is so important, said the shelter. More details on how to get a pet microchipped are available through the Kent County Animal Shelter's website.

