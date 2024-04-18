District: Students discover handgun left by officer in bathroom

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — School administrators with Kenowa Hills confirmed two students found a handgun in the high school bathroom after the school day was over Wednesday.

Once the students alerted staff, 911 was called and the area was immediately shut down.

“Through our collaborative efforts, we were able to identify that the handgun belonged to a Kent County Marine Officer who had been at the high school teaching boater safety lessons and had used the restroom where the handgun was discovered,” a letter sent to parents explained.

The district says the handgun was left unattended for “a very short time”.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is now looking into the incident. The officer who allegedly left the gun behind has now been placed on leave, pending the Sheriff’s office results.

“We are very thankful for the quick and highly responsible actions taken by the two students who reported this concerning discovery,” the letter to parents read.

“Their swift action allowed administrators to take immediate measures to ensure a safe outcome.”

FOX 17 reached out to the Sheriff's Office about the gun being left at the school. A spokesperson confirmed an officer who is part of the Marine Unit did leave the gun in the bathroom.

The incident is under investigation. The Sheriff's Office says it will share any finding with administrators at Kenowa Hills Public Schools.

