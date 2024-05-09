DISTINGUISHED 'DISPOSAL': Kent County's new waste drop-off site complete, fully online in June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW), alongside local leaders, celebrated the new transfer station that will make waste drop-off safer and more efficient in northern Kent County.

DPW leaders, county officials and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the completed construction at the new facility, which can be used by Kent County residents and waste haulers.

“The North Kent Transfer Station will provide a safer and more efficient way for residents and haulers to properly dispose of materials, which will assist in our ambitious goal to reduce landfill waste and further protect our air, land and water,” said Dar Baas, director of the DPW. “We are proud to provide a new and improved experience for Kent County residents and waste haulers.”

The new facility includes improved way finding signage, separate tipping floors for commercial and residential customers, and a Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (C.H.a.R.M.) so residents can properly dispose of things like tires, propane tanks and electronics.

The previous transfer station at the same site opened in 1992. Due to population and business growth in northern Kent County, it needed to be replaced with a larger transfer station to meet recycling and disposal needs, which have nearly doubled in the last few years.

Ultimately, the North Kent Transfer Station also includes will allow for more efficiency when repurposing materials and diverting them from a landfill.

The existing transfer station can be used until the new facility is fully online later in June. The new North Kent Transfer Station is at 2908 10 Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

