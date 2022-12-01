Dispatch: 'Several' hospitalized after crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a multi-car crash in Wyoming.

Kent County Central Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the crash happened Wednesday night near Chicago Drive and Freeman Avenue.

Dispatch says at least two cars were involved and several people had to be taken to the hospital.

FOX 17 is still working to learn how many people were transported, along with the extent of their injuries.

As of 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were still actively on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to get more information.

