Developers break ground on new Grandville apartment complex

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Developers broke ground on a new apartment complex in Grandville Thursday.

The new Rivertown Commons community will have 408 units to house more than 1,000 people.

There will be 12, three-story apartment buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

READ MORE: 408-unit apartment community being developed in Grandville

Rivertown Commons will also include a clubhouse and a dog park for residents to access.

“Approximately a thousand people will be here, so, which we couldn’t be more excited about bringing and helping to expand this community. We’ve owned in and around this area for a long time, approximately ten years and we expect to be here for another ten, 20 or 30 years if you’ll have us,” said Jesse Karaski, Trilogy Real Estate Group’s chief investment officer.

Developer Trilogy Real Estate Group is based out of Chicago.

The Rivertown Commons will be located at 4612 Ivanrest in Grandville.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube