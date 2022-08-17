408-unit apartment community being developed in Grandville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new 408-unit apartment community is being developed in Grandville. Rivertown Commons will be located at 4612 Ivanrest Avenue.

Rivertown Commons will consist of 12, three-story apartment buildings. The units will include a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, which will have modern finishes and smart home technology. It will also feature a centralized clubhouse, multiple outdoor amenity spaces including a dog park, and both attached and detached garages. The community amenities will include a pet wash station, fitness center and yoga studio, pool, sundeck, grilling pavilion, outdoor fire pits, clubroom, game room, and a work from home studio.

CD Barnes Construction Rivertown Commons

The site of Rivertown Commons is 30 acres, and was previously a greenhouse operation. A lot of the greenhouse infrastructure has been salvaged, relocated, and reused. The project has also incorporated the existing wetlands around the community. The goal is for 55% of the site to be green space once the project is completed.

Chicago’s Trilogy Real Estate Group is the developer for Rivertown Commons. CD Barnes Construction, Nederveld, and Ghafari Associates are the project’s construction managers, civil engineers, and architectural firm. Once it is completed, Trilogy Residential Management will manage the community.

“Trilogy is excited to work with our outstanding design team, CD Barnes, and The City of Grandville to bring Rivertown Commons to life,” said Trilogy Real Estate Group’s Tim Biere. “As long-term owners and managers, we work hard to create high quality communities that focus on the well-being of our residents. We believe that Rivertown Commons will be a great addition to the already vibrant surrounding area and City of Grandville.”

CD Barnes Construction Rivertown Commons

“I am really excited about this project, Rivertown Commons, that is under development in Grandville,” said Grandville Mayor Steve Maas. “I love this city so much and am grateful that new housing is being built so that even more people can live here and enjoy this beautiful place! Rivertown Commons has been designed in a way that is respectful of the natural environment and is focused on providing a place to foster community building and interactions between neighbors.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for Rivertown Commons is scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 11 a.m.

