Developer plans mixed-use apartment building in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich — A West Michigan developer is planning to transform a parking lot in downtown Grandville into a mixed-use apartment and retail complex, similar to a project nearing completion in Hudsonville.

Trevor Petroelje, founder of Moxie Real Estate and Development, aims to bring urban-style living to suburban communities.

"We like the suburbs of Grand Rapids. We don't usually do a whole lot of development in the city of Grand Rapids," Petroelje said.

The company is currently finishing construction of Prospect Flats, a 41-unit apartment complex in Hudsonville. The apartments feature 10-foot ceilings on the first floor and nine-foot ceilings on floors two and three, along with amenities typically found in downtown Grand Rapids buildings.

Now, Moxie plans to develop "Timber Flats" in downtown Grandville at the corner of Fayette and Maple Street.

"What was an underused piece of property and bring new life to it. So that's kind of the excitement for us," Petroelje said.

The $6.5 million Timber Flats project will include commercial space on the first floor with 28 apartments on the upper two floors. Rents will range from $1,500 to $1,900 per month.

"The tenants will kind of see the value and the quality that we're trying to bring with this kind of different product, a little bit more boutique apartment living," according to Petroelje.

Grandville City Manager Griffin Graham welcomes the development.

"I think this has been something that our organization and the DDA have been working towards for a long time," Graham said. "It's really our hope that this is the first of many projects to come. We're hoping that a project like this can serve as a catalyst for additional investment in this downtown."

Petroelje emphasized the collaborative approach to these developments.

"We're going into these projects as a partnership. You know, we're proposing something, they're looking to have something built on land that the city owns, and we're trying to provide something that kind of fits their long-term vision for these sites in the downtowns," he said.

Apartments in Prospect Flats are now available for rent. Moxie hopes to break ground on Timber Flats by October, with completion expected in June 2026.

