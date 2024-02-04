Detroit Wing Co. serving up staples for the 'big game'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While many Americans gather to watch the Super Bowl, others may be more excited for the traditional foods you eat during the game.

Whether you're watching it by yourself, going to or hosting a party and are hoping to skip the mess in the kitchen, there are plenty of restaurants and bars ready to help.

Detroit Wing Company is one of those places serving up staples like chicken wings, buffalo chicken dip and even celery and carrots.

Some of their team members joined the FOX 17 Weekend Morning Show to tell us what their offerings look like for the big game and how you can order.

For more information on Detroit Wing Company, to look at their menu or to order from a restaurant near you, click here.