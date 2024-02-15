Watch Now
Detroit man arrested in Gaines Twp. for car theft, retail larcenies

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:28 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 14:28:23-05

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Detroit was taken into custody Wednesday after a stolen vehicle was found in Gaines Township.

The car, reported stolen out of Waterford Township, was found in a Meijer parking lot, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told deputies arrested the 26-year-old suspect as he returned to the car. He is believed to have been involved in numerous retail thefts in Grand Rapids Township and Lansing.

KCSO says they are investigating additional complaints involving stolen vehicles.

