Detectives investigating commercial marijuana grow operations seize 3,000 marijuana plants, arrest 6 men

An investigation into illegal commercial marijuana grow operations in three counties led detectives to seize more than 3,000 marijuana plants and arrest six men.

Michigan State Police say detectives from the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET) executed six search warrants at residential commercial marijuana grow locations in Kent, Newaygo, and Montcalm counties on Thursday.

Detectives ended up seizing more than 3,000 marijuana plants, 150 lbs. of finished marijuana, vehicles and grow equipment.

Six men were arrested. Their names are being withheld pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.