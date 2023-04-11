Detectives investigate break-in at Kent Co. tobacco shop

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that happened in Alpine Township.

Deputies responded to an alarm at the tobacco shop in the 4000 block of Alpine Avenue NW around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

They say someone had smashed through the front door.

The sheriff’s office says someone also smashed a display case and stole several vape pens and other items.

The store caught the burglary on camera and the sheriff’s office released the photo below.

Kent County Sheriff's Office

If you know this person, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

You can also submit tips anonymously here.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are trying to figure out if this break-in is related to other business burglaries that also targeted vape pens.

