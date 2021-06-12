Deputy injured in Kent County crash involving pickup truck

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are looking into a wrong-way crash that occurred this afternoon on 17 Mile Road and US-131, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a deputy in a marked vehicle and a 2011 GMC pickup were traveling west on 17 Mile Road when the deputy made an attempt to pass the pickup with its emergency lights engaged.

At that time, the pickup began a U-turn, leading to a collision between the two vehicles, the sheriff’s office explains.

Both drivers reportedly suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup opted not to receive medical treatment, and the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities say.

