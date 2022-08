BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a stolen semi truck out of Byron Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday.

The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say.

We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.

Those with knowledge as to the semi’s whereabouts are asked to connect with law enforcement.

