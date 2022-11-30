Watch Now
Deputies seek mother, 4-year-old in Alpine Twp. parental kidnapping

Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 30, 2022
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they call a parental kidnapping out of Alpine Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin is “a non-custodial mother” to 4-year-old Zora Armstrong.

We’re told Laquita brought her daughter to a shopping area on Alpine Avenue Tuesday evening under “a supervised visit.” She took off in a car with Zora and both remain unaccounted for, deputies explain.

A vehicle description is unavailable and there were no threats issued. The sheriff’s office says it’s for this reason an Amber Alert was not sent out.

KCSO notes Laquita is a resident of Muskegon.

Those with information related to the whereabouts of Laquita and/or Zora are urged to connect with deputies at 616-632-6125 or their local law enforcement. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

