Deputies seek missing man in need of care out of Cascade Twp.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Cascade Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old David Bolen was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday.

We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue.

David has a child’s mindset and may have broken off from a group he had been a part of, authorities explain.

He is described as 6’2” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Deputies say David is wearing dark clothing, adding he is not currently wearing glasses.

Those with knowledge of David’s whereabouts are urged to connect with the sheriff’s office by calling 911 or 616-632-6125. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

