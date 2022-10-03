Watch Now
Deputies seek missing Kent Co. teen, may be with 19-year-old New York man

Posted at 3:54 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 15:54:37-04

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen out of Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says 13-year-old Ja’Da’ Whitehead was last seen on Sunday.

We’re told she may be accompanied by 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs of New York.

Authorities tell us both of them purchased tickets for a bus trip from Grand Rapids to Windston-Salem, North Carolina.

Deputies believe Whitehead traveled willingly but are seeking information as to her whereabouts due to her age.

Those with information related to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

