COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a shooting in Courtland Township Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 8800 block of 13 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a man received non-life-threatening injuries.

KCSO does not believe the public is endangered from the incident.

