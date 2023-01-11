Deputies: Kent County vehicle thefts, break-ins continue into 2023

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies urge motorists to keep their personal belongings out of sight as they continue to investigate thefts from Kent County vehicles.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 471 cars were broken into in 2022, with another 34 break-ins this year so far.

We’re told thieves frequently smash vehicles’ windows if they spot anything perceived as valuable inside them.

Authorities say vehicles at retirement homes in Grand Rapids Township have been targeted, adding there has been a rise in thefts outside Cascade Township gyms on 28th Street.

A purse was stolen from a car outside a business on East Paris Avenue Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. They describe the suspects as a pair of young Black men who took off in a maroon SUV. One of them reportedly wore a dark “puffy coat.”

Deputies ask that all drivers remove their valuables from their cars, or at least keep them hidden.

Those with knowledge of any vehicular break-ins or thefts are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

