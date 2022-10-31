Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, about teenagers wearing ski masks and trying to open vehicle doors on Madison Avenue SE in Gaines Township.

The sheriff’s office says deputies arrived in the area and found a vehicle occupied by four people. As deputies approached, one of the people in the vehicle ran off.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K9 unit was called in and found two more suspects hiding in the woods. Deputies say another suspect eventually surrendered.

The vehicle the group was using was found to be stolen out of Wyoming.

Two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested at lodged at a juvenile detention center.

Deputies say they recovered several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the sheriff’s office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

