Delta pilots vote to authorize strike ahead holiday travel season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Delta pilots have voted to go on strike.

You may remember when they picketed and threatened to go on strike this past summer, right before the July 4th weekend.

In addition to asking for improvements in pay, retirement and job protections, the union also demanded changes when it comes to pilot scheduling.

Delta pilots last signed a new contract in 2016, and negotiations have been going on since then.

Most recently, the pilots have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if they see it necessary. This announcement has come ahead of the holiday travel season.

Delta pilots said their goal is not to strike, and they're hoping to reach a deal over wages and work conditions. They added there are many obstacles that'll have to be gone through before that happens.

Union leaders said they want a deal that reflects their hard work over the past few years. For example, the amount of overtime they've been working to get passengers where they need to go.

The union said Delta pilots are working under the same pay rates and benefits that were negotiated six years ago and a lot has changed since then, not only with staffing and labor shortages but also inflation.

Pilots at United Airlines are also putting up a fight, rejecting a new labor proposal. 94% of members voted against that deal.

With the holiday travel season swiftly approaching, airline experts said they will most likely do what they can to avoid the strikes.

Fox 17 News has reached out to Gerald R. Ford International Airport on how a strike could impact its operations locally but did not immediately hear back.