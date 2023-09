KENTWOOD, Mich. — Dave and Buster’s is holding a dog-adoption event in Kentwood this weekend!

Dogs will be available for adoption on 28th Street this Sunday from 1–4 p.m., according to a representative of the venue.

We’re told adopting families will each be given a $50 Power Card.

Attending rescues include the Humane Society of West Michigan, West Michigan Bulldog Rescue, Emmy’s Way, Luvnpupz and Fig & Friends.

