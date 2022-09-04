Customer assaults 2 teenagers at Wyoming Burger King

WYOMING, Mich. — A customer assaulted more than one Wyoming Burger King employee Sunday, according to franchise owner Factorial Holdings.

The Wyoming Police Department says officers responded to the Burger King on 28th Street where they say a man assaulted two teenagers.

The department says the man came into the restaurant acting “disorderly.”

Officers say it’s not clear whether the teenagers were employees, customers or bystanders; however, Factorial Holdings confirmed to FOX 17 that a customer assaulted their employees Sunday.

Wyoming PD says the teenagers suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers say there were no weapons involved and they did identify a suspect, but he is not in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube