Crowds gather ahead of Trump rally in Grand Rapids today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crowds were already forming outside of Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning ahead of Former President Donald Trump's visit.

It's his first rally since the assassination attempt on his life last week, and his first campaign appearance alongside his Vice President nominee JD Vance.

The event will allow 12,000 people inside for his appearance.

Security is top of mind for this event, especially after last Saturday's would-be assassin fired shots at the former president, killing one man and injuring several others.

Secret Service has been at Van Andel Arena all week securing the site.

Plans for the motorcade have been discussed for days, working in conjunction with local and state law enforcement agencies, which is standard in visits like this.

After last week, one expert tells us there will be a significant increase in security assistance as well.

If you're planning on attending, you'll want to ensure you're following the security rules put in place.

As always, there will be metal detectors when you enter the arena, and there is a no bag policy. Van Andel Arena's website does say small clutches are allowed.

There are also many prohibited items including alcoholic beverages, balloons, banners, signs and placards, e-cigarettes and noisemakers like air horns, whistles and drums.

With tens of thousands of people expected to come out for the rally, drivers and pedestrians should expect several street closures and lots of traffic.

Several of those closures were already in place on Saturday morning.

Parking lots and ramps will also be open, aside from a select few in close proximity to the arena.

The last time President Donald Trump held a rally in Grand Rapids was 2019. It also saw large crowds of supporters.

