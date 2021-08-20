Crews responding to hazardous material leak in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Hazmat crews are responding to a hazardous material leak in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a shipping container carrying dimethyl carbonate leaked fluid onto Stafford Avenue SW.

Hazmat crews from Wyoming and Grand Rapids fire departments are working to clean up and contain the spill, but police say that could take several hours.

No one has been injured, according to police, but a 150-foot evacuation area is recommended for a spill like this.

Police say those impacted by the evacuation area have been notified and are sheltering in place.

Due to the hazardous material leak, 32nd Street is down to one lane in each direction. Police ask drivers to avoid the area of 32nd Street between Buchanan and Clyde park until crews finish cleaning up the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

