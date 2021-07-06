Ammonia leak at Wyoming business prompts evacuations

WYOMING, Mich. — An evacuation is underway after an ammonia leak in Wyoming.

The Grand Rapids FD Hazardous Materials Team is responding to an ammonia leak at a Wyoming business in the 500 block of 32nd Street in Wyoming.

People between Eastern Ave SE and Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Blvd, and 32nd St. SE and 36th St SE are asked to evacuate to the north and move north of 32nd St. SE.

FOX 17

Those boarding the evacuation area are asked to shelter in place, keep windows and doors closed and turn off ventilation systems.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

