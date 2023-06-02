Crash between semi, SUV closes part of US-131 in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of southbound US-131 in Kent County is closed after troopers say an SUV swerved into a semi-truck Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say southbound US-131 near 54th Street is closed as well as the left lane of northbound US-131.

Michigan State Police

According to state police, a Chevy Trailblazer swerved in the semi, causing it to hit the median wall and overturn.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, but drivers are asked to find an alternate route as crews continue to clean up the freeway.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube