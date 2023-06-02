Watch Now
Crash between semi, SUV closes part of US-131 in Kent County

Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 12:05:49-04

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of southbound US-131 in Kent County is closed after troopers say an SUV swerved into a semi-truck Friday morning.

Michigan State Police say southbound US-131 near 54th Street is closed as well as the left lane of northbound US-131.

According to state police, a Chevy Trailblazer swerved in the semi, causing it to hit the median wall and overturn.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, but drivers are asked to find an alternate route as crews continue to clean up the freeway.

