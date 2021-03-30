Couple sentenced for alcohol at party linked to fatal crash

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan couple has been sentenced to 15 days each in a county jail after an 18-year-old who had drank alcohol during a party at their home later was killed in a crash, Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker told Fox 17.

MLive.com reports that David and Nichole Kooistra pleaded no contest Monday in Kent County District Court to misdemeanor allowing alcohol consumption by a minor on premises at a social gathering.

Each also has to pay fines and complete one year of probation.

Police have said that John Holmes’ blood-alcohol content was about three times Michigan’s legal limit when the car he was driving went off a road last June, flipped and caught fire.