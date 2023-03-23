Cottage & Lakefront Living Show gets West Michiganders ready for summer for 17th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As summer is quickly approaching, many families are already planning for what this next season looks like.

Whether it's heading out to your cottage or visiting the lake, it's a tradition many families continue to do year after year.

To help with that planning, the 17th annual Cottage & Lakefront Living Show returns to DeVos Place this weekend.

Whether you own a cottage, are looking to purchase or rent, or your primary home is on the water, this show is for you.

Attendees can shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors. There will be a variety of boats and docks, vacation services and financing, all in one place.

The show will feature a variety of seminars with topics from boating building to the vacation rental industry and even cottage and cabin building.

Headlining seminar speakers include:



Cara Middleton, Fresh Water Vacation Rentals - Middleton will speak to both guests and owners about the ever-changing vacation rental industry from maximizing a second home investment to what to look for in vacation rentals.

- Middleton will speak to both guests and owners about the ever-changing vacation rental industry from maximizing a second home investment to what to look for in vacation rentals. Alyssa Cairns, Alcove Interiors + Furnishings - She'll speak on renovation management, fixer up consulting, full-service interior design and designer furniture shopping.

- She'll speak on renovation management, fixer up consulting, full-service interior design and designer furniture shopping. Rich Kogelschatz, Heartland Builders - Kogelchatz specializes in building on lakes and tear downs and will share some of the lessons he has learned over the years of building cottages and homes.

- Kogelchatz specializes in building on lakes and tear downs and will share some of the lessons he has learned over the years of building cottages and homes. Pete Bower, Bowery Boatworks - He'll share why the simplicity and elegance of canoeing is as relevant today as it was 7,000 years ago and speak on his 25 year experience making wood-composite boats.

- He'll share why the simplicity and elegance of canoeing is as relevant today as it was 7,000 years ago and speak on his 25 year experience making wood-composite boats. Angie Jackson, The Traveling Elixir Fixer - Jackson will speak on her 25+ years of experience in the food and beverage industry. She'll also talk about her seminars, programs, workshops and classes surrounding Michigan's growing culture with farm-to-table culinary experiences, local agriculture, grain distillation, wildcrafted elixirs as well as herbalism and foraging.

- Jackson will speak on her 25+ years of experience in the food and beverage industry. She'll also talk about her seminars, programs, workshops and classes surrounding Michigan's growing culture with farm-to-table culinary experiences, local agriculture, grain distillation, wildcrafted elixirs as well as herbalism and foraging. Janet Schrader, Sand Pirates: Sand Sculpting, Photography and Beach Art - She'll talk about how living on the lake changed her life after a cancer diagnosis and how she spends her summers teaching, sculpting and enjoying all the lake has to offer.

It's a family-friendly show as well where kids can visit 'The Monroe Street Beach'. Kids are invited to put their toes in the sand and build a sand castle.

The show runs from Friday thru Sunday. Dates and times include:



Friday, March 24, 2023: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2023: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 2023: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 14. Kids under five are free.

For more information on the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, click here.