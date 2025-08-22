Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CONSTRUCTION BREAK! Cones coming off Plainfield Ave. for a few weeks

<i>Benesch/Michigan Department of Transportation</i>
Plainfield Ave Construction Update
Posted
and last updated

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — An exciting update for anyone who has sat in the constuction traffic on Plainfield Ave. this summer. Plainfield Charter Twp. announced construction cones are coming down for a few weeks, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22. Lane closures will return after Labor Day.

This impacts Plainfield Ave. between Fuller Ave. and Airway St.

PLAINFIELD AVE CONSTRUCTION.png

WATCH BELOW: Robb Westaby shows how to avoid a ticket at Plainfield Ave. and Jupiter:

Avoiding a ticket in Plainfield construction

Other updates provided:

  • Construction of all four medians is complete
  • Some drought and salt-tolerant landscaping is installed
  • MDOT will begin nighttime repaving after Labor Day

