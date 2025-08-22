CONSTRUCTION BREAK! Cones coming off Plainfield Ave. for a few weeks

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — An exciting update for anyone who has sat in the constuction traffic on Plainfield Ave. this summer. Plainfield Charter Twp. announced construction cones are coming down for a few weeks, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22. Lane closures will return after Labor Day.
This impacts Plainfield Ave. between Fuller Ave. and Airway St.
WATCH BELOW: Robb Westaby shows how to avoid a ticket at Plainfield Ave. and Jupiter:
Avoiding a ticket in Plainfield construction
- Construction of all four medians is complete
- Some drought and salt-tolerant landscaping is installed
- MDOT will begin nighttime repaving after Labor Day