CONSTRUCTION BREAK! Cones coming off Plainfield Ave. for a few weeks

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — An exciting update for anyone who has sat in the constuction traffic on Plainfield Ave. this summer. Plainfield Charter Twp. announced construction cones are coming down for a few weeks, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22. Lane closures will return after Labor Day.

This impacts Plainfield Ave. between Fuller Ave. and Airway St.

Other updates provided:



Construction of all four medians is complete

Some drought and salt-tolerant landscaping is installed

MDOT will begin nighttime repaving after Labor Day

