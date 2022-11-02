Construction begins on new Cascade Township fire station

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials in Cascade Township announced they have broken ground on a new fire station Wednesday.

We’re told the $10.9 million station will be the new site of Fire Station 1, almost tripling the size of the old building.

The new building will be at the site of the current facility on Thornhills Avenue, township officials say.

“Today has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be happier to break ground on this significant investment in the safety and well-being of our community and firefighters,” says Cascade Fire Chief Adam Magers. “This new fire station is the culmination of the fantastic work of our project team, township officials and members of our community, and we couldn’t be prouder to call this new fire station our future home.”

We’re told the old building was built in the ‘70s and does not meet the current standards as outlined by the National Fire Protection Association.

The project is funded with money that had already been set aside and from current revenues, without additional expense to taxpayers, officials say.

Construction on the new fire station is expected to be completed next fall.

