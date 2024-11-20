Construction begins on Godwin Mercado, a new marketplace in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A new marketplace broke ground in Wyoming Tuesday.

Construction began on Godwin Mercado, named in tribute to a neighborhood whose “melody of cultures” turned it into a thriving location.

The lot, found at 301 36th St., was once part of an old GM site that had been vacant for 15 years.

City officials hope Godwin Mercado will someday be a place where people can gather as a community.

“Imagine on a Saturday morning, it's food first, it's a farmers market, potentially on a Sunday, that's an artisan market or a maker market, type of style event,” says Parks & Recreation Director Krashawn Martin. “But it's also multipurpose. So we imagine that during the week, this is also a venue that residents and our community members can also take part in and host a graduation party, a special event, anything like that.”

Construction is estimated to be finished summer 2025. Godwin Mercado opens in spring 2026.

