Consignment with purpose -- Runway Angels helps you look like a million bucks while helping others

ADA, Mich. — Give your old clothes new life while helping a great cause!

Runway Angels is a new West Michigan consignment shop doing just that one outfit at a time.

Co-owner Wendy Rodriguez tells us the shop works to strengthen their community and make you feel like a million bucks.

“I love consignment because every day is like Christmas for us, because we never know what's going to come in,” Rodriguez tells us.

The Ada consignment shop has inclusive sizes with everything to put together your wardrobe.

“We have something for everyone.” Says Rodriguez. “We have two unique rooms here we have a more casual room. And then we also have a room with more formal, some gowns and vintage as well.”

As each season fades the clothes change within runway angel but the items that don’t sell get yet another extended life.

“We donate our items to In the Image,” Rodriguez explains. “And they provide clothing and home necessities for those in need at no cost.”

No clothing going to waste, rather supporting those who need it most while repurposing and recycling your once loved items. Strengthening the community doesn’t stop there-- Runway Angels vows to make consigning easy if you need the help.

“We will actually go into someone's home and help them Declutter,” says Stacey Chalfoun, co-owner of Runway Angels. “So that could be somebody who just has so many things that they're overwhelmed. Or we've even helped some people who have lost a loved one who need to clear out the clothing”

It’s a fashionista’s dream getting to shop from numerous closets—building a unique wardrobe.

“Our best moments in here is when we're able to pick out an outfit, style someone on a budget and make them look like a million bucks,” Chalfoun tells us.

On top of their day-to-day hours-- Runway Angels is one of the shopping destinations participating in Ada's Women’s Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16th.