Comstock Park man charged with possessing child sexually abusive material

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A Comstock Park man was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says 22-year-old Donovan Dekorte was arrested following an investigation into his online activity.

Troopers say Dekorte’s residence was searched and evidence was seized.

Dekorte was arraigned on Friday on charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.