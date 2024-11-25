Comstock Park construction company raises 8,000 pounds of donations for Feeding America West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan (FAWM) received thousands of pounds of donated food Monday thanks to a Comstock Park construction company and many associated businesses.

Fritz Wahlfield Construction held their Thanksgiving food drive for the second year in a row. They collected more than 5,000 pounds of food last year, far exceeding their initial goal of 500 pounds.

The company raised even more donations this year, totaling 8,000 pounds.

“It's not putting names or companies out there, but it's providing for people that need some help, and then that can have Thanksgiving dinners and time with their family that they don't have to worry about, and they can provide plates of food for their kids and so forth,” says part owner Fritz Wahlfield. “So that's the best part of this whole thing.”

Participants in the food drive plan to volunteer at FAWM on Dec. 5.

