Cold temps put West Michigan fruit growers on high alert

SPARTA, Mich. — Fruit growers across Michigan are on high alert after a few weeks of mild temperatures and now cold weather has returned.

Nick Schweitzer, of Schweitzer Orchards, 7744 Baumhoff Ave NW in Sparta, says he has 200 acres to grow apples and about four acres of pears.

Right now, it’s difficult to predict how much, if any, freeze damage to crops like sweet and tart cherries and peaches could sustain, but experts at the Michigan Farm Bureau are watching the situation closely and are ready to help growers as needed.

Across the state, apples, blueberries and grapes are least likely to experience devastating damage from the forecasted freezing temperatures because of their current bud or flower stage, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.

If there are sustained temperatures in the mid-20s, it will take two to seven days to fully assess freeze damage.

To learn more about Schweitzer Orchards, follow them on Instagram @schweitzerorchards.

