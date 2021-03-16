City of Wyoming welcomes new deputy city manager

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming has named John McCarter as its new deputy city manager.

McCarter will focus on communications, data analytics and process improvement in the role, according to a news release Tuesday.

He’ll also be responsible for directing and monitoring city projects and serving as a liaison between the city manager and department heads, community groups, boards and designated government agencies.

“John brings a diverse skill set to the City of Wyoming that will help us continue to grow as an organization that serves our whole community,” City Manager Curtis Holt said. “He will help steer our organization into a more equitable and prosperous future with his skills in process engineering and systems thinking.”

McCarter brings eight years of progressive experience in municipal government and an operational management background to the position.

He most recently served as an interim director of finance for the City of Pearland, Texas, where he was responsible for overseeing a $568 million budget and a five-year $528 million capital improvement plan.

Before that, McCarter worked in the city manager’s office in Novi, Michigan, where he supported performance management and budget initiatives.

McCarter began his new role with the City of Wyoming on Monday.