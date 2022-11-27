City of Wyoming to give back to benefit Salvation Army Angel Tree

WYOMING, Mich. — The city of Wyoming will be hosting its 11th annual 'Wyoming Gives Back' event to collect toys for the Salvation Army Angel Tree and celebrate the holiday season.

The evening will be filled with festive activities, including live holiday music, a tree lighting, hot cocoa, cookies and photos with Santa Claus.

Event attendees who bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army Angel Tree will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win gifts donated by Wyoming businesses.

The groups scheduled to share the sounds of the season are:



Salvation Army Band

Godwin Heights High School Choir

Lee Varsity Voices Choir

Wyoming Public Schools Jazz Band

'Wyoming Gives Back' will take place on Thursday, December 1st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wyoming City Hall (1155 28th Street SW).

For more information about 'Wyoming Gives Back', visit the website or call (616) 530-7272.