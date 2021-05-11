City of Walker plans Memorial Day parade this year

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker will hold a Memorial Day parade this year after all, as COVID-19 cases have been declining over the past few weeks.

However, the parade “will look and feel much different this year,” according to a news release Tuesday.

It has been moved from Lake Michigan Drive to Remembrance Road – making the route nearly twice as long so people will have more space to spread out.

In addition, no one will be walking outside of vehicles in the parade this year.

Candy or other items will not be tossed out to the crowd.

“We believe that by taking some of these measures we can safely recognize our veterans on a solemn day of memorial,” city officials said in a statement.

The parade will be held May 31 at noon.

The route will begin at City Hall and end at Walker Village.

Masks are encouraged for all guests.