City of Kentwood will hold 2 food truck events this summer

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An annual food truck festival is coming to Kentwood earlier than usual this year, according to a news release Wednesday.

The Kick-off to Summer Food Truck Festival will take place Saturday, June 19 in the parking lot of the Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch.

This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and feature 16 food trucks, live music and a beer tent.

To wrap up the summer season, another food truck festival is slated for Saturday, Sept. 11.

Food trucks will offer everything from Filipino cuisine to Indian food, along with barbecue options, hot dogs, fries and a variety of dessert options.

The event will also have community booths, including the Kent County Black Caucus, which will honor the day and educate the public about Juneteenth – an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Workforce Employment Specialists, United Healthcare and others will also be onsite.

“We’re pleased to expand the Food Truck Festival to two dates and double the opportunity for community members to come together for fun, fellowship and fantastic local food and music,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “We’re delighted to again partner with GR8 Food Trucks, vendors and musicians to provide this wonderful, all-ages event for our community.”

Food trucks participating in June’s event include:

Live music will start at 11 a.m. with The Boogie Woogie Kid, followed by DJ Snax, Hazy Past and Asamu Johnson and The Associates of the Blues.

A beer tent featuring local craft beer favorites will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.