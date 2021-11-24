Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Christmas Lite Show to kick off for the holiday season

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
A West Michigan holiday light show is returning to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.
Christmas Lite Show.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 11:03:53-05

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A West Michigan holiday light show is returning to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

It's the 24th annual Christmas Lite Show that offers a drive-thru, train ride and walk through experience among thousands of strands of Christmas lights.

The experience can last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour depending on traffic. Organizers said weekends are busier than weekdays.

Prices for the show vary depending on vehicle size, experience-type and age:

A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans each year.

Hours are as follows:

  • Sunday-Thursday: 5:30-9 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday: 5:30-10 p.m.

The show runs from November 24, 2021 until January 1, 2022.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time