Christmas Lite Show to kick off for the holiday season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A West Michigan holiday light show is returning to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

It's the 24th annual Christmas Lite Show that offers a drive-thru, train ride and walk through experience among thousands of strands of Christmas lights.

The experience can last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour depending on traffic. Organizers said weekends are busier than weekdays.

Prices for the show vary depending on vehicle size, experience-type and age:

A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans each year.

Hours are as follows:



Sunday-Thursday: 5:30-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 5:30-10 p.m.

The show runs from November 24, 2021 until January 1, 2022.

Click here to purchase tickets.